British teen given prom surprise of a lifetime

Arab News |
British teenager Zain Kayani, made an entrance to remember when he arrived at his high school prom with a film crew and a $655,000 fleet of cars

The 16-year-old was given the show-stealing send off by his older brother Amir, for the hard work he put into to his GCSE year.

Zain left his home in Bolton, northwest England, in a Maserati, after a short journey they transferred to a $458,000 Rolls Royce.

The whole experience was captured by professional production crew with swanky HD cameras and smoke bombs as the teen and his friends traveled to Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium for a formal dinner.

Proms are a relatively new phenomena in the UK, but that has not stopped parents splashing out on designer dresses and make-up.
Research in 2016 revealed the average cost had skyrocketed by 72 percent over the previous five years.
For Zain the experience was all captured on a $400 hip-hop style video.

He told the MailOnline: “Prom is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I wanted to make it look big and do it with style… It was the last day I was going to see everyone and all my friends and family were all there as well.

He said it was a “super day,” one he was able to share with his friends around him. I had my friends and my brothers in the car with me.

“I rode in three cars throughout the video — a Maserati, a Mitsubishi Evo and a Rolls-Royce. I just felt like ‘wow.’” He added.

He left the prom in a Mitsubishi Evo.

“It felt amazing to be part of making the video and experience that. I have a huge passion for cars.”

His proud older brother, Amir, 24, said he arranged the glitzy surprise as it was Zain’s birthday and he had worked extra hard.

He said: “He said to us he just wanted money for his birthday but I knew I had to make it special… This just shows how much love we all have for him. It made his day… In September, he’ll start college but I’m sure he’ll never forget his prom.”

