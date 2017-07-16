Muslim woman attacked on London Underground as people “stand and watch”

  • Search form

Arab News |
A man accused of attacking a Muslim woman, by trying to pull her hijab off her head in London’s Baker Street Underground station (Twitter)
Image of Aniso Abdlkadir posted on her Twitter account (Twitter)
Image of Aniso Abdlkadir posted on her Twitter account (Twitter)
DUBAI: A young Muslim woman was attacked on the London Underground by a man who tried to pull her hijab off, before hitting her and spitting at her friend.

She posted a tweet, highlighting the incident shortly after and now that has gone viral, with more than 24,000 retweets and 15,000 likes.

The woman was waiting in Baker Street station in the early hours of Saturday when the man approached Aniso Abdlkadir, MailOnline reported.

Now police in London have confirmed they are investigating a hate crime and are hunting the man involved in the vicious attack.

Posting Twitter, Abdulkadir wrote: “This man at Baker Street station forcefully attempted to pull my hijab off and when I instinctively grabbed ahold of my scarf he hit me.”



She added in a post: “He proceeded to verbally abuse my friends and I, pinning one of them against the wall and spitting in her face.”

She explained that a woman, who is also pictured in the photograph, threw out threats and “was also verbally abusive.”

Her friend added that there were up to 30 people on the platform at the time of the attack, but did nothing to help, instead she said they watched in silence and filmed the incident.

She said: “Racism is a real thing people choose to ignore, we really do live in a pathetic society where people are all talk and completely useless… I’d just like to take a moment to emphasize on my disgust on the people who witnessed a grown man pull an 18 year olds hijab and remain silent.”

A police spokesman said: “Behavior like this is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. This incident has been reported to us and we’re investigating.”

