Egypt says 9 militants killed in Sinai

CAIRO: Security forces in Egypt have killed nine militants in the Sinai Peninsula and also destroyed 15 vehicles transporting weapons into the country across its western border, the military said in statements on Sunday.

The “extremists” were killed in two separate incidents in the middle Sinai, but the military did not say when they took place.

Both involved the air force and “law enforcement forces.”

The military said a planned “hostile act” was foiled after “a highly dangerous terrorist” group was discovered and tracked, and six militants were killed in a mountainous area.

In a separate incident, three “highly dangerous” extremists were killed and another was arrested.

A four-wheel-drive vehicle and five caches containing “large amounts of explosives and ammunition” were destroyed, the military added.

On Egypt’s western border with Libya, warplanes have attacked and destroyed 15 four-wheel-drive vehicles carrying weapons, ammunition and contraband over the past 24 hours, the military said.

The airstrikes took place following intelligence that “criminal subjects were gathering to sneak into Egypt,” it said.

The military has boosted its operations on the border, repeatedly expressing concern about militants crossing the frontier to launch attacks.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed former ruler Muammar Qaddafi, with rival authorities and militias battling for control of the oil-rich country.

In May, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said setbacks by Daesh in Syria were driving its fighters to try to relocate to Libya and the Sinai.

The same month, the air force attacked “terror camps” in Libya in retaliation for a deadly attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt, saying the assailants had been trained there.

CAIRO: Security forces in Egypt have killed nine militants in the Sinai Peninsula and also destroyed 15 vehicles transporting weapons into the country across its western border, the military said in statements on Sunday.

The “extremists” were killed in two separate incidents in the middle Sinai, but the military did not say when they took place.

Both involved the air force and “law enforcement forces.”

The military said a planned “hostile act” was foiled after “a highly dangerous terrorist” group was discovered and tracked, and six militants were killed in a mountainous area.

In a separate incident, three “highly dangerous” extremists were killed and another was arrested.

A four-wheel-drive vehicle and five caches containing “large amounts of explosives and ammunition” were destroyed, the military added.

On Egypt’s western border with Libya, warplanes have attacked and destroyed 15 four-wheel-drive vehicles carrying weapons, ammunition and contraband over the past 24 hours, the military said.

The airstrikes took place following intelligence that “criminal subjects were gathering to sneak into Egypt,” it said.

The military has boosted its operations on the border, repeatedly expressing concern about militants crossing the frontier to launch attacks.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed former ruler Muammar Qaddafi, with rival authorities and militias battling for control of the oil-rich country.

In May, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said setbacks by Daesh in Syria were driving its fighters to try to relocate to Libya and the Sinai.

The same month, the air force attacked “terror camps” in Libya in retaliation for a deadly attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt, saying the assailants had been trained there.