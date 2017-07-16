  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi student killed in Florida plane crash

Essam Al-Ghalib |
Saudi student Mohammed Al-Enezi. (Photo courtesy: social media)
JEDDAH: A Saudi flight school student was killed on Thursday along with his instructor in an airplane crash in Florida.
The student, Mohammed Al-Enezi, 27, was working toward his third pilot’s license in order to become a commercial pilot.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the 1979 Piper PA Seminole 44 Al-Enezi and his instructor were in, had taken off from Brunswick, Georgia and was on its way to Ormond Beach, Florida, when it fell off the radar shortly after 11 p.m. local time, 22 miles away from its final destination.
The plane was located the following day after a 12-hour search in a densely wooded area of the River to Sea Preserve near the Flagler and St. Johns county lines according to Flagler County law enforcement.
“We’ll continue looking at the recovered debris and wreckage,” NTSB investigator Joshua Cawthra told the Datona Beach News Journal. “From there, I will draw in on whatever areas we need to focus on to figure out what happened.”
Al-Enezi was studying at his own expense and was not on a Saudi government scholarship.
The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, DC, is working with US authorities to have Al-Enezi’s remains repatriated.
JEDDAH: A Saudi flight school student was killed on Thursday along with his instructor in an airplane crash in Florida.
The student, Mohammed Al-Enezi, 27, was working toward his third pilot’s license in order to become a commercial pilot.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the 1979 Piper PA Seminole 44 Al-Enezi and his instructor were in, had taken off from Brunswick, Georgia and was on its way to Ormond Beach, Florida, when it fell off the radar shortly after 11 p.m. local time, 22 miles away from its final destination.
The plane was located the following day after a 12-hour search in a densely wooded area of the River to Sea Preserve near the Flagler and St. Johns county lines according to Flagler County law enforcement.
“We’ll continue looking at the recovered debris and wreckage,” NTSB investigator Joshua Cawthra told the Datona Beach News Journal. “From there, I will draw in on whatever areas we need to focus on to figure out what happened.”
Al-Enezi was studying at his own expense and was not on a Saudi government scholarship.
The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, DC, is working with US authorities to have Al-Enezi’s remains repatriated.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi student killed in Florida plane crash

JEDDAH: A Saudi flight school student was killed on Thursday along with his instructor in an...

Saudi Crown Prince telephones US Defense Secretary

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of...

Saudi student killed in Florida plane crash
Saudi Crown Prince telephones US Defense Secretary
Saudi Crown prince meets with French FM
King Salman receives condolences on brother’s death
Fake street cleaners negatively impact those who clean the Kingdom’s roads
Okaz Theater — one of the most attractive features of the Saudi cultural festival Souq Okaz
Latest News
Saudi student killed in Florida plane crash
Iran president’s brother arrested on financial crime charges
Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless
8 views
Shells hit Russian Embassy in Syrian capital
8 views
Egypt says 9 militants killed in Sinai
11 views
France sees Brexit as tool to weaken City of London: Leaked memo
7 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR