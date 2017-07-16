  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

French FM in Kuwait for Qatar crisis talks

AFP |
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Sheikh Sabah al-Khaled al-Sabah, right, receiving his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Kuwait City on Sunday. (AFP)
KUWAIT: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held talks with top officials in Kuwait on Sunday in a bid to bolster the emirate’s attempts to mediate in the Qatar crisis.
Le Drian met with Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Kuwait’s foreign minister, state news agency KUNA said, for talks on the issue.
Le Drian stopped in Saudi Arabia and Qatar at the start of his two-day Gulf tour on Saturday.
The French foreign minister has supported Kuwait as a mediator in the crisis, which he said should be resolved “by the Gulf countries themselves.”
“France does not want to substitute the mediator,” Le Drian said in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. “It wants to be a facilitator by joining efforts of other countries.”
Le Drian’s visit comes after a four-day mediation mission by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, which ended on Thursday with no announcement of progress toward defusing mounting tensions in the Gulf.
The Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) imposed sanctions on Doha on June 5, including closing its only land border, denying Qatar access to their airspace and ordering their citizens back from the emirate.
KUWAIT: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held talks with top officials in Kuwait on Sunday in a bid to bolster the emirate’s attempts to mediate in the Qatar crisis.
Le Drian met with Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Kuwait’s foreign minister, state news agency KUNA said, for talks on the issue.
Le Drian stopped in Saudi Arabia and Qatar at the start of his two-day Gulf tour on Saturday.
The French foreign minister has supported Kuwait as a mediator in the crisis, which he said should be resolved “by the Gulf countries themselves.”
“France does not want to substitute the mediator,” Le Drian said in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. “It wants to be a facilitator by joining efforts of other countries.”
Le Drian’s visit comes after a four-day mediation mission by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, which ended on Thursday with no announcement of progress toward defusing mounting tensions in the Gulf.
The Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) imposed sanctions on Doha on June 5, including closing its only land border, denying Qatar access to their airspace and ordering their citizens back from the emirate.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

French FM in Kuwait for Qatar crisis talks

KUWAIT: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held talks with top officials in Kuwait on...

Iran president’s brother arrested on financial crime charges

TEHRAN: The younger brother of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Hossein Fereydoun, has been...

French FM in Kuwait for Qatar crisis talks
Iran president’s brother arrested on financial crime charges
Shells hit Russian Embassy in Syrian capital
Egypt says 9 militants killed in Sinai
Syria war has killed more than 330,000: monitor
US calls for Iran’s immediate release of detained US citizens
Latest News
French FM in Kuwait for Qatar crisis talks
Saudi student killed in Florida plane crash
Iran president’s brother arrested on financial crime charges
Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless
8 views
Shells hit Russian Embassy in Syrian capital
8 views
Egypt says 9 militants killed in Sinai
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR