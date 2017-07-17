Aaron Carter arrested for alleged DUI, drug possession

JEDDAH: American singer Aaron Carter, 29, was arrested Saturday in the US state of Georgia, the Habersham County sheriff’s office said, CNN reported.

He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.

Celebrity news website TMZ reported that Carter refused to undergo a breathalyzer and drug test to determine whether he was driving under the influence.

His management team had announced the cancellation of his Kansas City concert Saturday evening due to “transportation issues,” a few hours before the arrest. Carter’s official Twitter account tweeted: “He promises to come back soon. He apologizes to his fans in KC.”

Carter rose to fame as a pop and hip hop singer in the late 1990s, establishing himself as a star among pre-teen and teenage audiences during the early 2000s with four studio albums.

