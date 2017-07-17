  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Aaron Carter arrested for alleged DUI, drug possession

Offbeat

Aaron Carter arrested for alleged DUI, drug possession

ARAB NEWS |
Aaron Carter
JEDDAH: American singer Aaron Carter, 29, was arrested Saturday in the US state of Georgia, the Habersham County sheriff’s office said, CNN reported.
He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.
Celebrity news website TMZ reported that Carter refused to undergo a breathalyzer and drug test to determine whether he was driving under the influence.
His management team had announced the cancellation of his Kansas City concert Saturday evening due to “transportation issues,” a few hours before the arrest. Carter’s official Twitter account tweeted: “He promises to come back soon. He apologizes to his fans in KC.”
Carter rose to fame as a pop and hip hop singer in the late 1990s, establishing himself as a star among pre-teen and teenage audiences during the early 2000s with four studio albums.
JEDDAH: American singer Aaron Carter, 29, was arrested Saturday in the US state of Georgia, the Habersham County sheriff’s office said, CNN reported.
He was charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.
Celebrity news website TMZ reported that Carter refused to undergo a breathalyzer and drug test to determine whether he was driving under the influence.
His management team had announced the cancellation of his Kansas City concert Saturday evening due to “transportation issues,” a few hours before the arrest. Carter’s official Twitter account tweeted: “He promises to come back soon. He apologizes to his fans in KC.”
Carter rose to fame as a pop and hip hop singer in the late 1990s, establishing himself as a star among pre-teen and teenage audiences during the early 2000s with four studio albums.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Egyptian-Canadian Mena Massoud will be Disney’s next Aladdin

DAMMAM: Disney has found its Aladdin and Jasmine.Disney production President Sean Bailey said...

Aaron Carter arrested for alleged DUI, drug possession

JEDDAH: American singer Aaron Carter, 29, was arrested Saturday in the US state of Georgia, the...

Egyptian-Canadian Mena Massoud will be Disney’s next Aladdin
Aaron Carter arrested for alleged DUI, drug possession
Marvel stuns fans with giant Avengers gathering
Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless
Trump cafe lures Bangladeshis keen for pics, not politics
British teen given prom surprise of a lifetime
Latest News
4 Pakistani soldiers killed in Indian shelling in Kashmir
68 views
1,564 Saudis participate in summer literacy campaign in Hail
52 views
King Salman Military Hospital to celebrate World Anti-Drugs Day
60 views
9 inmates arrested after riot at Makkah girls’ protection home
181 views
Saudi Haj minister discusses development of services for pilgrims
50 views
Saudi Arabia launches new tourism initiatives within Vision 2030
145 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR