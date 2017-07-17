Saudi, Yemeni and Pakistani jailed for joining Daesh

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Sunday issued preliminary verdicts against three defendants who were found guilty of supporting and being involved in terrorist organizations.

The first defendant, a Saudi national, was found guilty of supporting Daesh and traveling to Turkey to join its ranks in Syria, as well as for meeting with a number of extremists and funding terrorism by paying transportation costs for members to travel to conflict areas. The court sentenced him to six years in prison, starting from the date of his arrest, five of which are based on Royal Decree No. 44 of 3/4/1435AH. He was also issued a travel ban for six years upon his release from prison.

The second defendant, a Yemeni, was also found guilty of supporting Daesh and carrying out some of its activities in the Kingdom, as well as for traveling to Turkey to join the organization in Syria and meeting with extremists. He was found guilty of funding terrorism by receiving a ticket to Turkey and storing it on his computer. He was also sentenced to six years in jail.

His jail sentence will be followed by his deportation from the Kingdom, the court ruled.

The third defendant, a Pakistani national, was charged with monitoring Daesh’s electronic websites, meeting with extremists, agreeing with some of them to go to Turkey to join the organization in Syria, and participating in their activities.

He was sentenced to three years in jail starting from the date of his arrest, and 80 lashes after the court also convicted him of intoxication and drug consumption.

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh on Sunday issued preliminary verdicts against three defendants who were found guilty of supporting and being involved in terrorist organizations.

The first defendant, a Saudi national, was found guilty of supporting Daesh and traveling to Turkey to join its ranks in Syria, as well as for meeting with a number of extremists and funding terrorism by paying transportation costs for members to travel to conflict areas. The court sentenced him to six years in prison, starting from the date of his arrest, five of which are based on Royal Decree No. 44 of 3/4/1435AH. He was also issued a travel ban for six years upon his release from prison.

The second defendant, a Yemeni, was also found guilty of supporting Daesh and carrying out some of its activities in the Kingdom, as well as for traveling to Turkey to join the organization in Syria and meeting with extremists. He was found guilty of funding terrorism by receiving a ticket to Turkey and storing it on his computer. He was also sentenced to six years in jail.

His jail sentence will be followed by his deportation from the Kingdom, the court ruled.

The third defendant, a Pakistani national, was charged with monitoring Daesh’s electronic websites, meeting with extremists, agreeing with some of them to go to Turkey to join the organization in Syria, and participating in their activities.

He was sentenced to three years in jail starting from the date of his arrest, and 80 lashes after the court also convicted him of intoxication and drug consumption.