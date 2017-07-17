King Salman Military Hospital to celebrate World Anti-Drugs Day

JEDDAH: The King Salman Armed Forces Hospital-Northwestern Region has organized events to celebrate World Anti-Drugs Day, including an exhibition on the hazards and threats of drugs and liquor, in the presence of the deputy director general of the public administration for medical services for the military, Dr. Ghalib bin Huraib.

Maj. Gen. Dr. Atiyah bin Mohammed Al-Zahrani, general director of the hospital, said organizing the events is the result of the unlimited support given to all military forces in the Kingdom, and the medical services of the armed forces, by the Saudi leadership.

Al-Zahrani said the exhibition will include an introduction on narcotics and drugs, reasons for falling victim to them and ways to recover from addiction.

The five-days exhibition enjoys wide participation from the military and relevant bodies in Tabuk.

Meanwhile, Border guards last week arrested 18 people who tried to smuggle large quantities of drugs across the Saudi-Yemeni border.

Approximately half a ton of cannabis, Captagon tablets, and weapons and ammunition were seized.

The spokesman of the border guards, Col. Saher bin Mohammed Al-Harbi, said: “The border guards in Jazan and Najran during the past week managed to thwart several attempts to smuggle quantities of cannabis and narcotic pills.”

He also said people were spotted trying to infiltrate into the Kingdom from Yemen to smuggle narcotics.

“Thirteen Ethiopians, two Saudis and three Yemenis were arrested. The total amounts seized were 387,245 kg of cannabis and 1,514 amphetamine (Captagon) tablets,” he said.

All security procedures were carried out against the accused and the drugs were confiscated. The operations were conducted in cooperation with other security agencies.

