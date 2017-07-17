1,564 Saudis participate in summer literacy campaign in Hail

JEDDAH: A summer campaign to raise awareness about adult literacy in Hail targeted more than 1,564 citizens, including 773 males and 791 female in education centers.

The director of adult education in Hail and the executive supervisor on the summer campaign, Hamoud bin Naif Al-Ali, said the campaign has seen growing demand by students who exceed the regular age for education.

The campaign continues until Dul Hijjah 4 with the aim of eliminating illiteracy in the Kingdom, and spreading knowledge and education in villages and remote areas.

Munera Al-Mujhidi, director of women’s adult education and the executive supervisor of the awareness campaign and women’s literacy in Alhaiyet and Alslaim, said the campaign focused on teaching students reading, writing and arithmetic, in addition to correct Islamic creed and educating them in general.

She noted the efforts made by the Ministry of Education for female adult education to eliminate illiteracy among women, in partnership government agencies that provide services to female students.

