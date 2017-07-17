  • Search form

Video of Indian woman beaten ‘over dowry, giving birth to a girl’ goes viral

Arab News |
A video of a woman being beaten with hockey sticks in the Indian city of Patiala has gone viral. (Photo courtesy: ANI/Twitter)

DUBAI: A video of a woman being beaten with hockey sticks by members of her family in the Indian city of Patiala has gone viral.
According to local reports, the incident took place on July 14 and saw 35-year-old victim Meena Kashyap allegedly being beaten by her brother-in-law and his friends over a dowry demand and allegedly for giving birth to a girl.
Footage of the incident has gone viral on Indian social media, with police taking two men into custody shortly after the event.
“We had complained about the (dowry) issue last year itself but nothing was done. They have been married for the past two years now and have a girl child,” the victim’s father told news outlet ANI.
According to the Hindustan Times, the victim said she met with the Punjab director general of police last week regarding alleged police inaction over her family’s initial complaint about her dowry.
She alleged that her brother-in-law Kamaljeet Singh attacked her with hockey sticks after her husband’s family came to know about the complaint in which she accused them of harassing her family for payment of the dowry.

