Heartwarming video shows moment Dubai Civil Defense rescues trapped kitten

DUBAI: A heartwarming video shared by the Yanni Animal Welfare group in Dubai on Sunday reveals how a Dubai Civil Defense unit rescued a trapped kitten.

The tiny kitten was trapped behind a three-meter wall in the area of Dubai Marina after it became lodged in the gap.

But fear not, Dubai Civil Defense arrived on the scene and managed to save the frightened feline in a 20-minute operation.

Footage shows a rescue worker emerging with the unharmed kitten in a “very quick, highly professional operation, wrapped with compassionate and warm hearted feelings,” according to the welfare group which posted the video to its social media pages.



Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense saved a kitten from a busy highway in a video that went viral.