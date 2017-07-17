Heartwarming video shows moment Dubai Civil Defense rescues trapped kitten

  • Search form

The tiny kitten was trapped behind a three-meter wall in the area of Dubai Marina. (Photo courtesy: Instagram)

DUBAI: A heartwarming video shared by the Yanni Animal Welfare group in Dubai on Sunday reveals how a Dubai Civil Defense unit rescued a trapped kitten.
The tiny kitten was trapped behind a three-meter wall in the area of Dubai Marina after it became lodged in the gap.
But fear not, Dubai Civil Defense arrived on the scene and managed to save the frightened feline in a 20-minute operation.
Footage shows a rescue worker emerging with the unharmed kitten in a “very quick, highly professional operation, wrapped with compassionate and warm hearted feelings,” according to the welfare group which posted the video to its social media pages.

#Repost @gulfnews ・・・ @Regrann from @yawdubai In a very quick, highly professional operation, wrapped with compassionate & warm hearted feelings by the rescue guys toward the kitten ... Dubai civil defence rescues a kitten that fell in a 3 meter hall behind a marble wall in one of Dubai Marina towers, apparently her mother took her up the sealing to protect her... They successfully took her out without breaking the wall ! Thank you Heroes under leadership of H.E general Rashid Al Matroushi . . #ياني_للرفق_بالحيوان #نحن_صوتهم #ارحمهم #تبنى_ولاتشتري #لا_للعنف_ضد_الحيوان #قطط #قطط_دبي #قطط_الامارات #انقاذ #رحمة #تطوع #عام_الخير #الرفق_بالحيوان #الامارات #عطف #إحسان # #اطعام_القطط_الامارات # #adoptdontshop #no2animalcruelty #cats #dubaicats #uaecats #rescue #rescuecats #help #yanni_animal_welfare #yawdubai

A post shared by YAWdubai (@yawdubai) on

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense saved a kitten from a busy highway in a video that went viral.

