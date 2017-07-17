Police investigate fire at previously targeted Manchester mosque

DUBAI: Police in the British city of Manchester are treating as suspicious a fire at a mosque which was previously targeted in a spate of racist attacks.

The Manchester Nasfat Islamic Center has, in the past, had two pig heads thrown in during prayers and was subjected to people urinating on the building, Monsurat Adebanjo-Aremu, branch secretary of the centre, told the Manchester Evening News.

A fire broke out at the center at 11.40 p.m. on Sunday before it was tackled by more than 30 firefighters.

A spokesman said the mosque’s leaders had received a call during the night saying the building “was being attached.”

A spokesman for the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) told the Manchester Evening News: “The fire is being treated as suspicious and a joint investigation has been launched by GMP and GMFRS (Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service).”

GMFRS confirmed: “We were called at 11.43pm to Newton Heath to reports of a fire. We sent five pumps to the scene and an investigation is now underway.”