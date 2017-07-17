British Muslim school faces govt takeover following student’s death

DUBAI: A state-funded Muslim school in the UK faces a government takeover following the death of a student in March and a report claiming it was “inadequate.”

The recent report, published in June also stated that pupils were not “sufficiently” safe and staff were ill prepared for medical emergencies.

School inspectors visited the Al-Hijrah School following the death of Mohammed Ismaeel Ashraf, 9, in March. The boy collapsed at the school after apparently suffering an allergic reaction – he was taken to hospital, but died shortly after.

The school, which is based in the West Midland city of Birmingham, is also involved in an ongoing legal battle to segregate boys and girls.

Amanda Spielman, chief inspector for the education watchdog, the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted), recently told British newspaper The Sunday Times: “I am deeply concerned about the idea that total segregation of children within a mixed school is acceptable.”

But the High Court ruled that Ofsted inspectors were wrong in their assumption that segregation would be bad for girls.

The judge said: “There is no evidence in this case that segregation particularly disadvantages women.”

Ofsted is appealing the decision.

The school has also previously been criticized following claims it was teaching students that it was okay for men to beat their wives.