Jordanian soldier gets life for killing 3 US trainers

Amman: A Jordanian court on Monday sentenced a soldier to life imprisonment over the killing of three American military trainers outside an army base last year.

The military court in Amman found 39-year-old Maarik Al-Tawaiha guilty of shooting the trainers as they waited to enter the King Faisal base at Al-Jafr in southern Jordan on November 4.

The charge sheet did not indicate that he had any ties to militant groups.

US embassy staff and relatives of the victims were present at Monday’s hearing, which took place under heavy security.

The court sentenced Tawaiha to “hard labor for life,” a term that usually lasts 20 years but could stretch to a full lifetime, a judicial official told an AFP correspondent at the courthouse.

It also demoted him from sergeant to second private and threw him out of military service.

The prosecution in June accused him of “voluntary manslaughter” over the deaths of Matthew Lewellen, Kevin McEnroe and James Moriarty.

He was also charged with “insulting the dignity and reputation of the armed forces and violating military orders.”

Tawaiha had been in custody since November but denied the charges.

The court had heard evidence from base guards and forensic experts.

In its ruling, the court said the incident had happened when vehicles carrying the trainers approached the gate of the base.

At that moment, there was “a low sound of gunfire from a distant and unknown source.”

Tawaiha, who was in a guard post at the gate, told the court he had opened fire on the cars carrying the American trainers because he suspected an attack on the base.

The court said he “fired a full magazine of ammunition... intending to kill them after it was clear to him who they were and that they were American personnel.”

It said he had disobeyed orders by failing to follow rules of engagement before opening fire.

The incident left three Americans dead and wounded a Jordanian soldier.

The King Faisal air base hosts trainers of various nationalities including Americans.

Jordan, which hosts some 2,200 American military personnel, is a key American ally and a member of the US-led coalition fighting the Daesh group in neighboring Syria and Iraq.