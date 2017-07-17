  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Kremlin hopes US finds ‘political wisdom’ to solve diplomatic row

World

Kremlin hopes US finds ‘political wisdom’ to solve diplomatic row

Reuters |
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped the Trump administration would find the political wisdom to solve a diplomatic dispute with Moscow over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the US.
Barack Obama, then US president, ordered the seizure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats in December over what he said was their involvement in hacking the 2016 US presidential election campaign, something Russia flatly denies.
Russia has said too many American spies operate in Moscow under diplomatic cover and has said it might expel some of them to retaliate over the incident.
It has said a lot will depend on the outcome of a meeting in Washington later on Monday between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon.
“We still hope that our American colleagues will demonstrate a certain political wisdom and political will,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked about the dispute.
Peskov said any US preconditions to return the property would be unacceptable for Moscow and said Washington’s failure to hand back the compounds ran counter to international law.
He declined to discuss what steps Russia would take if the meeting between Ryabkov and Shannon failed to resolve the row.
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped the Trump administration would find the political wisdom to solve a diplomatic dispute with Moscow over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the US.
Barack Obama, then US president, ordered the seizure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats in December over what he said was their involvement in hacking the 2016 US presidential election campaign, something Russia flatly denies.
Russia has said too many American spies operate in Moscow under diplomatic cover and has said it might expel some of them to retaliate over the incident.
It has said a lot will depend on the outcome of a meeting in Washington later on Monday between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon.
“We still hope that our American colleagues will demonstrate a certain political wisdom and political will,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked about the dispute.
Peskov said any US preconditions to return the property would be unacceptable for Moscow and said Washington’s failure to hand back the compounds ran counter to international law.
He declined to discuss what steps Russia would take if the meeting between Ryabkov and Shannon failed to resolve the row.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Trump back on offensive after brief respite in Paris

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, fresh from a political holiday in Paris, went back on the...

Duterte vows for self-rule in volatile region to counter Daesh

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to fast-track new legislation for...

Kremlin hopes US finds ‘political wisdom’ to solve diplomatic row
Trump back on offensive after brief respite in Paris
Duterte vows for self-rule in volatile region to counter Daesh
S. Korea seeks rare talks with North to ease military tensions
8 killed in Nigeria suicide bombing
Indian solider, girl die in Kashmir border skirmish
Latest News
Kremlin hopes US finds ‘political wisdom’ to solve diplomatic row
Trump back on offensive after brief respite in Paris
3 views
Duterte vows for self-rule in volatile region to counter Daesh
8 views
S. Korea seeks rare talks with North to ease military tensions
4 views
8 killed in Nigeria suicide bombing
3 views
Indian solider, girl die in Kashmir border skirmish
12 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR