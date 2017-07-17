  • Search form

Business & Economy

Tadawul index slips 0.8%

Reuters |
DUBAI: The Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) fell 0.8 percent on Monday as Banque Saudi Fransi, which had added 1.4 percent the previous day, went ex-dividend and tumbled 5.5 percent.
Petrochemical maker Yansab sank 1.7 percent after it reported a 54 percent year-on-year plunge in second-quarter net profit, despite an increase in some prices. It cited a temporary shutdown of some facilities for maintenance and higher feedstock prices.
Chemanol rose 1.1 percent after saying it had received $10 million from a bank guarantee after one of its marketers failed to meet contract obligations. The marketer intends to seek arbitration, Chemanol said.
Dubai’s stock index rose above technical resistance on Monday, suggesting a long period of underperformance compared with the region and other emerging markets might be ending.
The Dubai index gained 0.8 percent to 3,602 points, eclipsing its April peak of 3,573 points. The next, strong resistance is at 3,737-9 points, the January and February peaks.
Islamic Arab Insurance, the market’s most active stock, climbed 3.4 percent in unusually heavy trade, accounting for about a quarter of all volume. It has been trading near record lows and, with a price below half a dirham, is easily moved by short-term speculators.
DAMAC Properties, which has been surging to record highs in the past week, added a further 3.8 percent.
Abu Dhabi’s index was also strong, climbing 1.1 percent as the biggest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, which is due to report earnings in coming weeks, surged 2.8 percent.
Sharjah Islamic Bank, which had just reported a 6.4 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders, jumped 2.9 percent. But Union National Bank, which had been rising since it reported strong quarterly earnings last week, fell back 1.9 percent.
Qatar’s index rose 1 percent as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services, the most heavily traded stock, gained 2.5 percent. It has been in an uptrend from near multi-year lows since Qatar outlined plans to boost its gas production a couple of weeks ago.
Egypt’s blue-chip index also rose 1 percent on the back of a few low-priced stocks such as real estate firm Porto group, which surged 7.9 percent.
