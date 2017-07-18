Kaaba Kiswa exhibit at Saudi Souq Okaz attracts crowds

JEDDAH: An exhibition of the Kaaba Kiswa factory at Souq Okaz in Taif is experiencing great attention from visitors.

The Kiswa exhibit was set up to introduce people to efforts exerted by the government of Saudi Arabia, and its great care in serving the Two Holy Mosques, and the Kaaba since the unification of this country under the founding King Abdul Aziz.

The Kiswa factory is participating in Souq Okaz this year through a unique exhibition that illustrates phases of Kiswa development through the ages until now, and the historical and religious importance of the Kaaba.

Preparing the Kiswa takes several months and needs large amounts of precious metals and pure silk. Around 170 craftsmen are involved in the process which passes through various stages until the Kiswa is ready. The Kiswa is usually placed on the Kaaba on the day of Arafat.

The wing also describes the process of making the Kiswa which uses 47 layers of natural black silk, or around 760 kilograms of raw silk which is dyed inside the factory; the textile is 37.1-mm think and lined with white cotton.

The Kiswa factory exhibition allows its visitors to observe hand embroidery with gold and silver threads which is done by a number of specialists in this field, in addition to cotton threads with various densities.