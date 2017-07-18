  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi students win 4 medals at chemistry Olympiad in Thailand

ARAB NEWS |
RIYADH: Four Saudi students won a total of two silver and two bronze medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad 2017 held in Thailand on July 6-15 with the participation of students from 74 countries.
On this occasion, Prince Turki bin Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, chairman of board of directors of King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) expressed his appreciation to King Salman and the crown prince for their continuing support for the foundation.
Saudi first athletics team wins two medals
Separately, the Saudi first athletics team won two medals of gold and silver at the start of the 20th Arab Athletics Championship in Tunisia.
Sultan Al-Habashi won a gold medal in the iron ball competition after throwing the ball to a distance of 18.19 meters. His colleague Amin Al-Urdai won a silver medal after throwing it to a distance of 16.86 meters.
