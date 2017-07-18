World-class trademark planned to help market Saudi handicraft

JEDDAH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) announced it is working to establish a world-class trademark for Saudi hand-crafted products through the Saudi Handicrafts Company.

The effort was approved by the Cabinet within the National Transformation Program 2020 with the aim of locally and internationally marketing Saudi products.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted the company’s director, Dr. Faisal Al-Khamees, as saying that the establishment of the entity, which has been supported with SR220 million ($58,662,758), is primarily aimed at improving the weak product marketing and developing the skills of those working in the sector, to eventually provide better incomes for local communities and, in turn, encourage residents to stay and make profits in their villages instead of migrating to densely populated cities.

Another aim for the company is to regulate the sector of hand-crafted products to expand investment in it. The company will assist local traditional craftsmen by providing them with the needed tools, raw materials and designs, as well as training and quality control programs, and will offer services including the organization of conferences and forums.