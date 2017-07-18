  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

World-class trademark planned to help market Saudi handicraft

Arab News |
Asiri handicraft on display at an investment forum in Abha. (SPA file photo)

JEDDAH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) announced it is working to establish a world-class trademark for Saudi hand-crafted products through the Saudi Handicrafts Company.
The effort was approved by the Cabinet within the National Transformation Program 2020 with the aim of locally and internationally marketing Saudi products.
The Saudi Press Agency quoted the company’s director, Dr. Faisal Al-Khamees, as saying that the establishment of the entity, which has been supported with SR220 million ($58,662,758), is primarily aimed at improving the weak product marketing and developing the skills of those working in the sector, to eventually provide better incomes for local communities and, in turn, encourage residents to stay and make profits in their villages instead of migrating to densely populated cities.
Another aim for the company is to regulate the sector of hand-crafted products to expand investment in it. The company will assist local traditional craftsmen by providing them with the needed tools, raw materials and designs, as well as training and quality control programs, and will offer services including the organization of conferences and forums.

Kaaba Kiswa exhibit at Saudi Souq Okaz attracts crowds

JEDDAH: An exhibition of the Kaaba Kiswa factory at Souq Okaz in Taif is experiencing great...

Saudi tourism chief applauds festive atmosphere at Souq Okaz

JEDDAH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National...

Kaaba Kiswa exhibit at Saudi Souq Okaz attracts crowds
Saudi tourism chief applauds festive atmosphere at Souq Okaz
Saudi Cabinet: Kingdom's firm stand to combat terrorism stressed
Main theater attracts visitors to 'Jeddah Eid and Sea' Festival
Saudi research institute successfully converts manned aircraft into drone
World-class trademark planned to help market Saudi handicraft
Junior soldier shoots Indian Army superior dead over 'mobile phone confiscation' in Kashmir
394 views
US Republicans divided after 2nd Trump health care bill collapses
153 views
Philippines' Duterte seeks martial law extension
121 views
Kaaba Kiswa exhibit at Saudi Souq Okaz attracts crowds
452 views
Saudi tourism chief applauds festive atmosphere at Souq Okaz
226 views
Saudi Cabinet: Kingdom's firm stand to combat terrorism stressed
656 views
