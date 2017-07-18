  • Search form

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Main theater attracts visitors to ‘Jeddah Eid and Sea’ Festival

Saudi Arabia

Main theater attracts visitors to ‘Jeddah Eid and Sea’ Festival

ARAB NEWS |
A scene from a theatrical play in Jeddah.
JEDDAH: The main theater at the North Jeddah Eid and Sea Festival has attracted a large number of visitors and residents of Jeddah through a diverse array of performances.
Performances at the theater include a comedy skit showcasing a group of talented Saudis, stand-up comedy highlighting social issues in a lighthearted and comedic nature, and an informative performance about overcoming fears of the sea and its secrets.
Many visitors have enjoyed the air conditioned tents at the festival, which has also included light and sound shows by the Kawabees group in a fun and entertaining manner.
Other theatrical performances include “Abbas Clinic,” which highlights and supports initiatives and regulations in the Kingdom in line with the “A Nation Without Violations Campaign,” and promoting awareness about conserving and protecting the sea.
