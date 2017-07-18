  • Search form

  Junior soldier shoots Indian Army superior dead over 'mobile phone confiscation' in Kashmir

Junior soldier shoots Indian Army superior dead over ‘mobile phone confiscation’ in Kashmir

Arab News
A junior soldier in the Indian Army on Tuesday shot dead a superior officer. (File photo: AP)

DUBAI: A junior soldier in the Indian Army on Tuesday shot dead a superior officer after he was allegedly told to stop using his mobile phone.
The junior soldier was based in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector when Major Shikhar Thapa, who belonged to the 71 Armored Regiment but was attached to the army’s elite counter-insurgency unit called the 8 Rashtriya Rifles, reportedly reprimanded him for using his mobile phone.
The Hindustan Times reported that Thapa told the unnamed junior officer that he would notify his commanding officer regarding the alleged use of a mobile phone while on duty.
According to the newspaper, the phone was damaged during its confiscation, which led the junior soldier to shoot Thapa five times with his AK-47 rifle.
The army is expected to release a statement later on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

