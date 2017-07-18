Jeddah’s top coffee houses for the ultimate caffeine kick

Kooz Karak
The new kid on the block in Jeddah is certainly turning heads with its unique coffee creations.
Specializing in karak tea — a strong tea served with condensed milk — and a vast array of stuffed parathas, this coffee and tea house will leave you hungry for more.
With its quirky, comic-style, interior and chilled out vibes, you can easily waste away the hours in this hot new spot located on Prince Saud Al Faisal street.
Brew 92
Speciality café and roastery Brew 92 will entice you in with the delicious smell wafting out its doors. Jeddah-based coffee lovers will find an expansive selection of Ethiopian, Yemeni and Columbian beans while the café itself is an ode to minimalist glamor with its sleek bricked walls and brown fittings.
Medd Café and Roastery
As soon as you walk in, you can smell the delicate aroma of coffee, it is the scent of perfectly roasted coffee beans, which are roasted in house. Medd’s coffee beans are sourced from organic farms that are involved in fair trade and are on high altitudes because the higher the altitude, the better the coffee.
Medd Café and Roastery’s standards are strict when it comes to the quality of their beans and it shines through in the quality of their velvety coffee.
The cafe aims at introducing local coffee connoisseurs to international specialty concepts prepared by Saudi baristas.
Medd Café and Roastery uses different specialty brewing methods to cater to every customer’s needs. These coffee methods are devised by the qualified in-house Saudi baristas, who are trained to produce smooth, stable and aromatic coffee. You will enjoy the coffee’s pleasingly crisp taste of acidity down to the last sip.
Cup & Couch
Gourmet sandwiches and croissants, delivered fresh daily to Medd. Using only the freshest ingredients, hand selected from the best local, and international cuisines. Cheese shipped directly from Italy, authentic French chocolate, and Palestinian zaatar. Treat yourself. Pair these salty delicacies with our 100% organic, locally roasted, speciality blend cappuccino.
This family-run coffee house is perfect for lazy afternoons.
Cozy couches, board games and fluffy pillows allow guests to while away the hours with a seriously good cup of coffee.
Brothers Abdulrahman and Hamza Ashgan and their cousin Ahmed Ashgan run the café together and are involved in all aspects of the business — from managing the inventory to brewing their signature smooth coffee.
