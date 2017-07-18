  • Search form

Offbeat

VIDEO: Lorry explodes in ball of flames after clipping stationary vehicle

Arab News |
A lorry explodes in a ball of flames after clipping the back of a stationary vehicle (YouTube)

An investigation has been launched in China after a lorry exploded following a collision with a parked vehicle. It is not known what caused the dramatic scenes, as the moving vehicle was carrying paper and paint.
The short video first focuses on the stretch of Chinese highway where a vehicle is standing in the hard shoulder.
Several vehicles pass without event, then suddenly a truck appears in shot, clips the stationary vehicle and immediately explodes, ripping the trailer apart in a ball of flames and throwing burning debris across the road.
Despite the dramatic scenes, no one was hurt.

