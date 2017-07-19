Hezbollah-allied Syrian regime steps up bombing of militants in Lebanon

  • Search form

NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI | Special to Arab News |
The Lebanese army is responsible for fighting at the borders and inside the Lebanese territories, says Saad Hariri. (Reuters file photo)
The Lebanese army is responsible for fighting at the borders and inside the Lebanese territories, says Saad Hariri. (Reuters file photo)
BEIRUT: Syrian regime warplanes have stepped up bombing raids on militant targets in the Arsal region of Lebanon, local residents told Arab News.
It is believed that Syrian militants, belonging to Daesh and the group formerly known as the Al-Nusra Front, have been hiding in the region, which is close to the Syrian border, for 10 consecutive days.
The local residents added that the raids were accompanied by Syrian army artillery shelling.
“These raids aim to put pressure on the militants to accept a settlement urging them to leave the region under the terms of Hezbollah and the Syrian regime,” a Lebanese security source told Arab News.
“A 48-hour deadline ending on Thursday was given to the leader of the Al-Nusra Front, Abu Malek Al-Talli, to accept the terms set by Hezbollah, which stipulate that the Front and its 600 militants will have to move to Qalamoun (in Syria) with light weapons and not heavy ones.”
The same source pointed out that “the leader of the Front wants the heavy weapons to be taken as well to Qalamoun; however, Hezbollah does not want to grant them an honorable withdrawal.”
“If the leader of the Al-Nusra Front does not back down, a battle will be erupting in Jaroud Arsal, between Hezbollah, Nusra and then Daesh ... Hezbollah did not negotiate with Daesh militants, whose number does not exceed 600.”
A security source reported that “the Lebanese army will not fight the battle of Jaroud Arsal as this is not the army’s battle; however, it will be present on the borders and will follow the ongoing military operations. It will take the necessary measures in case of developments in the areas of its control.”
In a legislative session held in Beirut, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri spoke regarding the battle of Jaroud Arsal and the role of the Lebanese army.
“The government is responsible for the sovereignty of Lebanon. There is no coordination between our army and the Syrian army or other groups,” he said.
Hariri stressed that the army “will be carrying out a measured operation in Jaroud Arsal and the government will be giving the Lebanese army the full freedom to deal with this matter.”
He highlighted that the “Lebanese army is responsible for fighting at the borders and inside the Lebanese territories.”
