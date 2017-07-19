TV production company on lookout for British Dubai palm dwellers for reality show

DUBAI: A London-based production company has issued a casting call for British expats living on Palm Jumeirah, in Dubai, to take part in a reality TV show.

There does not appear to be too many requirements for anyone wanting to take part in the show, they just need to be loud, and not ashamed for the world to know their most closely kept secrets.

The show is being produced by Arrow Media, the same company that made the popular series “Ultimate Airport Dubai.”

The producers, who are working with ITV, the British commercial television network posted an advert on various expat forums in the emirate.

The advert read: “Are you a British expat? Do you live/work/ or play on The Palm. Are you moving to The Palm this summer? A major international TV network is casting people who have started new lives on the sunny Palm. Seeking individuals with big personalities and an interesting story to tell.”

The announcement has been met with the inevitable mixed reviews.

Mariesa Fernando Gunaratna wrote on social media: “Time to move to the palm. Palm Island? Real housewives of the palm?”





Others have encouraged their friends to sign up or made jokes about what they could do.

But there have been those who have expressed concerns about people appearing the show,

Colin Michell warned of the risks people could be taking: “Considering the behavior of British expats, I foresee many deportations happening because of bring the UAE into disrepute.”



And he is not alone in his views.

Casting agent Miranda Davidson, who worked on a number of Hollywood favorites, including the seventh installment of the Fast and Furious films, told UAE daily The National the producers should act with care.

She said: “You have to be aware about filming and casting in the Middle East. It is important to know about the lay of the land… They will have to be careful with alcohol, scenes with sexual content and they will have to be careful about showing any nudity.”

But if you are interested in taking part, and think you are interesting enough to appear in the show then email: [email protected]