Kershaw pitches seven scoreless innings as Dodgers edge Chicago 1-0

CHICAGO: Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings for his major league-leading 15th victory as the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Chicago White Sox 1-0 Tuesday night for their 10th straight win.

Kershaw (15-2) made his first start since the All-Star break, scattering seven hits and a walk to post his 11th win in a row.

The Dodgers, with the best record in baseball at 65-29, have won 30 of 34. This is the second 10-game winning streak of the season for the NL West leaders.

Relievers Pedro Baez and Kenley Jansen closed it out. Jansen survived a deep fly by Matt Davidson to record his 24th save in 24 chances.

Chris Taylor had four hits and scored on rookie Cody Bellinger’s single in the first inning off Miguel Gonzalez (4-9).

Nationals 4 Angels 3: In Anaheim, California, Bryce Harper went 4 for 4 with a homer, and he tripled and scored on Ryan Zimmerman’s tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning of Washington’s sixth straight victory.

Harper and Mike Trout traded first-inning homers, but Harper won the superstar duel with another spectacular offensive game in his 24-for-51 July. He barely missed hitting for the cycle when he was out by a few millimeters at second while trying to stretch a single in the third inning.

Trout went 1 for 4 with an RBI groundout in the ninth as the Angels rallied against new Washington reliever Sean Doolittle, who got a hairy save.

Red Sox 5 Blue Jays 4, 15 innings: In Boston, Hanley Ramirez hit drive out of Fenway Park in the 15th inning, giving Boston the victory in a rain-delayed game that ended at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday.

Ramirez connected for his 15th homer with one out off Mike Bolsinger (0-3), sending a drive over the left-field wall against the Blue Jays’ eighth pitcher. Hector Velazquez (2-1), Boston’s fifth pitcher, got the win.

The start was held up for more than an hour by thunderstorms, and both teams scored in the 11th to keep it going. The game itself took 4 hours, 59 minutes.

Cubs 5 Braves 1: In Atlanta, Willson Contreras hit a three-run homer, John Lackey earned his first win in a month and Chicago won its fifth straight game.

Rain delayed the start of the game for 2 hours, 30 minutes.

The defending World Series champion Cubs moved three games over .500 for the first time since winning at Miami on June 6. Chicago is 2½ games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Lackey (6-9) came off the disabled list to allow one run, five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out one.

Sean Newcomb (1-5) lost his third straight start.

Pirates 4 Brewers 3: In Pittsburgh, Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and streaking Pittsburgh welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a victory over Milwaukee.

Marte went 1 for 3 in his return from an 80-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy. He also walked in the sixth, coming around to score on Harrison’s 11th home run of the season that tied the game. David Freese put the Pirates ahead to stay with an RBI single off reliever Oliver Drake (3-3) later in the inning.

Yankees 6 Twins 3: In Minneapolis, Bartolo Colon faltered in the fifth inning after a decent start by the burly 44-year-old, whose Minnesota debut ended with a two-run double by Gary Sanchez that sent New York on its way to a victory.

Making his 514th major league start and joining his 10th team, Colon allowed eight hits and four runs with no walks and three strikeouts. He left to a standing ovation with no outs in the fateful fifth, despite the lackluster box score line in the end.

Aaron Judge added an RBI single and Didi Gregorius hit a two-run home run off Ryan Pressly in the fifth after Colon was removed.

Miguel Sano homered and Brian Dozier hit an RBI triple for the Twins, but they left 12 men on base.

Diamondbacks 11 Reds 2: In Cincinnati, Chris Herrmann capped a six-run fifth inning with a two-run homer, and Arizona slugged its way past Cincinnati, shortly after trading for slugger J.D. Martinez.

Rey Fuentes added a pinch-hit, three-run shot in the seventh, All-Star outfielder Jake Lamb had a two-run triple and Arizona ended a five-game skid by tying a season high with nine extra-base hits — one from each spot in the order. The Diamondbacks had four doubles in the fifth, helping overcome Zack Cozart’s 10th homer of the season.

Arizona acquired Martinez from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor leaguers Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.

Cincinnati is 0-5 since the All-Star break, and opponents have reached double figures in runs in three of the games.

Orioles 12 Rangers 1: In Baltimore, Chris Davis homered in a six-run first inning, added a grand slam in the fourth and finished with a career-high six RBIs to help Baltimore breeze past Texas.

It was the 19th career multihomer game for Davis, making his fifth start since coming off the disabled list with an oblique strain. Baltimore’s cleanup hitter had not gone deep since June 10 and has 16 home runs after hitting 38 last season.

The Orioles scored six runs against Tyson Ross (2-2) before making an out, and that was enough to send Baltimore to its second straight win over Texas following a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs.

Astros 6 Mariners 2: In Houston, Evan Gattis homered twice to back up a solid start by Brad Peacock and help Houston over Seattle.

Gattis hit solo shots in the second and sixth innings off Sam Gaviglio (3-5) for the eighth multihomer game of his career.

Peacock (8-1) allowed three hits and one run while fanning nine in seven innings to tie the longest start of his career and earn his fifth straight win. Luke Gregerson got the last four outs for his first save.

Tigers 9 Royals 3: In Kansas City, Missouri: Nicholas Castellanos homered twice and drove in five runs, and Detroit scored five times in the second inning and cruised from there past Kansas City.

After trading slugger J.D. Martinez to Arizona for a package of prospects before the game, the Tigers proved they didn’t need him in the lineup — at least for one night — to win their fourth straight game.

Castellanos also tripled to finish a double shy of the cycle. Victor Martinez drove in a pair of runs, and the Tigers, who began selling ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, still managed to give fill-in starter Matt Boyd (3-5) plenty of support in his return from the minors.

