Saudi Arabia

Wanted man in Qatif turns himself in

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Mohammed Issa Al-Labbad
JEDDAH: Mohammed Issa Al-Labbad, who was on the Saudi Interior Ministry’s list of the 23 most wanted men, has turned himself in.
Accused of terrorist acts in Al-Awamiyah in Qatif governorate, Al-Labbad had been on the list for more than five years. He turned himself in after a statement by Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif, which was circulated on social media, that any wanted man who turns himself in will have the opportunity to settle his case.
“Anyone who has done wrong can repent, and we will only hold accountable those who have committed certain violations, as they must be held accountable under legal justice, and in general our doors are open to all,” read the statement.
Al-Labbad said the statement reassured him. “Therefore, I decided to surrender myself... I hope God will do me, the country and the people good,” he added.
MOST POPULAR