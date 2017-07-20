  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 16 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudia lifts electronics ban on its aircraft

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Passengers queue up at the immigration counter at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah in this file photo. Saudi Arabian Airlines has lifted the ban on passengers taking large electronic devices aboard aircraft as carry-on.
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the Kingdom’s national carrier, said it has lifted the ban on passengers taking large electronic devices aboard aircraft as carry-on.
Passengers traveling on all its flights to the US are permitted to carry electronic devices on board as of July 19, the airline confirmed.
Saudia spokesman Abdulrahman Al-Tayeb said the airline received a notice from the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) that the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lifted the ban on carrying electronic devices inside the cabin by passengers traveling to America from King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The ban was lifted after a TSA team inspected security procedures at both airports.
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the Kingdom’s national carrier, said it has lifted the ban on passengers taking large electronic devices aboard aircraft as carry-on.
Passengers traveling on all its flights to the US are permitted to carry electronic devices on board as of July 19, the airline confirmed.
Saudia spokesman Abdulrahman Al-Tayeb said the airline received a notice from the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) that the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lifted the ban on carrying electronic devices inside the cabin by passengers traveling to America from King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The ban was lifted after a TSA team inspected security procedures at both airports.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Vaccination rules for Haj pilgrims announced

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has issued the vaccination and health requirements for pilgrims applying for...

Saudia lifts electronics ban on its aircraft

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the Kingdom’s national carrier, said it has lifted the ban...

Vaccination rules for Haj pilgrims announced
Saudia lifts electronics ban on its aircraft
Cloudy, hot weather expected over much of Kingdom
Wanted man in Qatif turns himself in
Saudi sources: Miniskirt model Kholoud released without charges
Haramain high-speed train arrives in Jeddah for first time
Latest News
Vaccination rules for Haj pilgrims announced
Saudia lifts electronics ban on its aircraft
Cloudy, hot weather expected over much of Kingdom
Lebanese army ‘taking all measures’ against terror threat at Syrian border
21 views
Wanted man in Qatif turns himself in
70 views
Trump ends CIA arms support for anti-Assad Syria rebels — US officials
123 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR