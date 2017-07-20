Saudia lifts electronics ban on its aircraft

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the Kingdom’s national carrier, said it has lifted the ban on passengers taking large electronic devices aboard aircraft as carry-on.

Passengers traveling on all its flights to the US are permitted to carry electronic devices on board as of July 19, the airline confirmed.

Saudia spokesman Abdulrahman Al-Tayeb said the airline received a notice from the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) that the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lifted the ban on carrying electronic devices inside the cabin by passengers traveling to America from King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The ban was lifted after a TSA team inspected security procedures at both airports.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the Kingdom’s national carrier, said it has lifted the ban on passengers taking large electronic devices aboard aircraft as carry-on.

Passengers traveling on all its flights to the US are permitted to carry electronic devices on board as of July 19, the airline confirmed.

Saudia spokesman Abdulrahman Al-Tayeb said the airline received a notice from the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) that the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) lifted the ban on carrying electronic devices inside the cabin by passengers traveling to America from King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The ban was lifted after a TSA team inspected security procedures at both airports.