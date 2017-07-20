Saudi crown prince, Iraqi interior minister discuss common issues, counterterrorism

  • Search form

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds talks with Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim Al-Araji in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)

JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, deputy prime minister and defense minister, met in Jeddah on Wednesday with Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim Al-Araji.
They discussed issues of common interest and counterterrorism efforts.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Commerce and Investment Minister Majid Al-Qassabi, Director General of General Investigations Abdul Aziz Al-Hoireny, and an official Iraqi delegation accompanying Al-Araji.
Earlier, the crown prince also chaired a meeting of the Council for Political and Security Affairs.
During the meeting, the council listened to a political and security briefing on a number of topics, in addition to regional and international developments, and made necessary recommendations.

