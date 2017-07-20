  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

King reviews Al-Faisaliah housing, administrative project

ARAB NEWS |
King Salman receives princes, ministers, scholars and a group of citizens at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Wednesday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: King Salman reviewed a model and PowerPoint presentation of Al-Faisaliah housing and administrative project in Makkah, at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Wednesday.
King Salman issued a directive to call the project Al-Faisaliah in appreciation of the late King Faisal’s care for Makkah province.
He thanked his adviser Prince Khaled Al-Faisal for his efforts in developing Makkah, of which he is governor.
“I am honored to be Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, because he who serves the Two Holy Mosques serves Islam and Muslims,” King Salman said.
“Our country is the place of Islam and Arabism, and we are honored by God when He sent down His Book to an Arab Prophet. I ask Allah to lead us to what He likes, and ask Him to lead Prince Khaled to serve his country, religion and nation.”
