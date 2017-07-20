Trump scolds US Republicans on health care; CBO sees 32 million uninsured

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump took Senate Republicans to task on Wednesday for failing to reach agreement on overhauling Obamacare, as a new report showed 32 million Americans would lose health insurance if senators opt to repeal the law without a replacement.

Trump gathered 49 Republican senators on Wednesday for a White House lunch after a bill to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act collapsed on Monday after dissent from a handful of the party’s conservatives and moderates.

After Trump’s exhortation, party members met on Capitol Hill with Vice President Mike Pence to try to come together on a major Republican campaign promise for the past seven years — undoing former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature legislation, popularly known as Obamacare.

After taking a hands-off approach to the health care debate last week and suggesting on Tuesday that he was fine with letting Obamacare fail, Trump on Wednesday demanded senators stay in Washington through their planned August recess until they find common ground on health care.

“We can repeal, but we should repeal and replace, and we shouldn’t leave town until this is complete,” Trump said at the meeting.

Trump made the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, which he has called a “disaster,” a central promise of his 2016 campaign.

Even with Trump’s new push, Senate leaders faced a difficult task getting moderates and conservatives to agree on an overhaul that could pass the chamber.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had planned to hold a straight repeal vote next week, but several Republican senators have already said they oppose that approach.

Senator John McCain’s absence due to health issues has added to McConnell’s vote-counting troubles. McCain, Republicans’ 2008 presidential nominee, has a brain tumor and his office said on Wednesday that he was reviewing treatment options that may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

Thirty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance by 2026 if Obamacare is scrapped without an alternative in place, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported on Wednesday, while 17 million would become uninsured next year alone.

At the same time, premiums on individual insurance plans would rise 25 percent next year and double by 2026.

The CBO’s estimates were unchanged from a previous report that assessed the impact of a 2015 bill to repeal Obamacare that passed the House of Representatives and Senate and was vetoed by Obama.



'True death spiral'

Democrats were swift to highlight the CBO’s assessment, while Republicans remained silent.

“President Trump and Republicans have repeatedly promised to lower premiums and increase coverage, yet each proposal they offer would do the opposite,” Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said in a statement.

Insurers and hospitals have lobbied against straight repeal, saying the limbo would increase uncertainty and their costs.

“CBO projects half the country would have no insurers in the individual market by 2020 under the new repeal bill. That’s a true death spiral,” tweeted Larry Levitt, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health care research group.

Republicans say Obamacare is a costly intrusion into the health care system.

But the party is divided between moderates concerned the Senate bill would eliminate insurance for millions of low-income Americans and conservatives who want to see even deeper cuts to Obamacare, which boosted the number of Americans with health insurance by 20 million through mandates on individuals and employers, and income-based subsidies.

Moderate Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Shelley Moore Capito said they opposed McConnell’s plan for a repeal that would take effect in two years. All three attended the lunch with Trump.

With Democrats united in opposition to repeal, McConnell can only lose two votes from the Republicans’ 52-48 majority in the 100-seat Senate to pass health care legislation.

Capito planned to attend the Hill meeting, according to her office, along with Senator Ted Cruz, who has proposed letting insurers offer cheaper bare-bones plans that do not comply with Obamacare regulations.

Party fractures also emerged in the House of Representatives. The chamber passed a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare in May. But on Wednesday, the House Freedom Caucus, the Republican Party’s conservative wing, filed a petition to vote on a straight repeal.

AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, said: “The House passed an Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill we are proud of and we hope the Senate will take similar action.”

