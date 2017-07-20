  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pentagon warns of risks after Turkey discloses US forces in Syria

Pentagon warns of risks after Turkey discloses US forces in Syria

Agence France Presse |
This photo taken on March 5, 2017, shows a convoy of US armored vehicles driving near the village of Yalanli, on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Manbij. Turkey’s state news agency has disclosed the locations of American military posts in northern Syria, a move the Pentagon warned could put lives at risk. (AFP / DELIL SOULEIMAN)
WASHINGTON: The United States reacted angrily Wednesday after Turkey’s state news agency disclosed the locations of American military posts in northern Syria, a move the Pentagon warned could put lives at risk.
The Anadolu Agency (AA) published a report Monday detailing the 10 US military facilities’ whereabouts and, in some instances, the number of special operations forces working there.
Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said the release of sensitive military information exposes coalition forces to “unnecessary risk.”
“While we cannot independently verify the sources that contributed to this story, we would be very concerned if officials from a NATO ally would purposefully endanger our forces by releasing sensitive information,” Rankine-Galloway said.
“We have conveyed these concerns to the government of Turkey,” he added, noting that the Pentagon would not comment on whether the locations listed by AA were accurate.
AA said the bases — two airfields and eight military outposts — are being used to support the Kurdish Democratic Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara views as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Turkey views the PKK as a terrorist organization and the group has waged an insurgency since 1984 that has killed more than 40,000 people in Turkey.
Despite being NATO allies, the United States and Turkey have a fraught relationship over the current US-led coalition effort to defeat the Daesh group in northern Syria.
America is relying heavily on YPG and other Kurdish elements to conduct the fighting on the ground. And it has shipped weapons to the Kurds in a move that infuriated Turkey, which worries the guns will end up in the hands of the PKK.
AA said one post in the town of Ayn Issah in northern Raqqa governorate housed around 200 US soldiers and 75 French special forces troops.
Rankine-Galloway urged all factions to remain focused on the fight against IS.
wat/dw
WASHINGTON: The United States reacted angrily Wednesday after Turkey’s state news agency disclosed the locations of American military posts in northern Syria, a move the Pentagon warned could put lives at risk.
The Anadolu Agency (AA) published a report Monday detailing the 10 US military facilities’ whereabouts and, in some instances, the number of special operations forces working there.
Pentagon spokesman Major Adrian Rankine-Galloway said the release of sensitive military information exposes coalition forces to “unnecessary risk.”
“While we cannot independently verify the sources that contributed to this story, we would be very concerned if officials from a NATO ally would purposefully endanger our forces by releasing sensitive information,” Rankine-Galloway said.
“We have conveyed these concerns to the government of Turkey,” he added, noting that the Pentagon would not comment on whether the locations listed by AA were accurate.
AA said the bases — two airfields and eight military outposts — are being used to support the Kurdish Democratic Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara views as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Turkey views the PKK as a terrorist organization and the group has waged an insurgency since 1984 that has killed more than 40,000 people in Turkey.
Despite being NATO allies, the United States and Turkey have a fraught relationship over the current US-led coalition effort to defeat the Daesh group in northern Syria.
America is relying heavily on YPG and other Kurdish elements to conduct the fighting on the ground. And it has shipped weapons to the Kurds in a move that infuriated Turkey, which worries the guns will end up in the hands of the PKK.
AA said one post in the town of Ayn Issah in northern Raqqa governorate housed around 200 US soldiers and 75 French special forces troops.
Rankine-Galloway urged all factions to remain focused on the fight against IS.
wat/dw

Comments

Latest News
Amazon messaging app to rival Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp reportedly in the works
4 views
UK-bound flight evacuated in Egypt as smoke fills cabin
53 views
Sneak a peek at the high life with this luxury chauffeur, aviation service in London
117 views
Abusive Saudi Prince arrested by order of King Salman
22026 views
Qatar’s $300 billion financial ammunition may not be as plenty as it appears, fund managers say
520 views
Fitness diaries: My week of pain and gain in Jeddah
293 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR