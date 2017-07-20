Sneak a peek at the high life with this luxury chauffeur, aviation service in London

LONDON: When you meet the dashing Charles Innes-Ker, marquis of Bowmont and Cessford, it is easy to see why international clients turn to his company, Capstar, for their luxury travel, security and lifestyle needs.

He exudes a reassuring sense of relaxed charm and competence. His background at Eton and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, his military service with the Blues and Royals, and his aristocratic background give him unique first-hand understanding of what great service should entail. He is in line to inherit the magnificent Floors Castle in Scotland and estates estimated at £100 million ($129.4 million).

Whether it is leading political figures, royals, high-flying executives, celebrities or private family groups, the aim is to ensure they travel in absolute comfort and safety, with highly trained drivers who can double as security. All the Capstar chauffeurs in London are drawn from the Armed Forces or Metropolitan Police, and so provide an unparalleled level of assurance with their driving duties.

They are impeccably presented, security and first-aid trained, and understand the importance of punctuality and discretion. The Capstar team includes a number of drivers who were injured during their military service, giving them a new lease of life in a second career where their skills and modus operandi are understood and appreciated.

“It’s a very turbulent transition coming out of the forces and into the civilian sector,” said Lord Bowmont. “So what we’ve done is create a structure that looks exactly like the army with the officers at the top and senior NCOs (non-commissioned officers), then heads of training, fleet management and operations, who are all promoted from some of our original drivers. Then we have drivers reporting to them.

“That tiered structure is exactly as they would’ve found in the forces. Soldiers leaving the army need to be given a proper salaried job, and to get up in the morning and go out to work again as they always have done.”

Many clients use Capstar’s aviation arm for private flights, including an exclusive helicopter service piloted by ex-military capable of flying in low light and inclement conditions. This summer sees it working flat-out ferrying clients, including members of the extended royal family, to Ascot, Goodwood and Glastonbury.

“We go regularly to the private aviation terminals in Farnborough, Luton, Northholt, and of course Heathrow,” said Lord Bowmont. “We pre-book all our journeys, so it’s not a reactive service in the way some of our competitors are. All our drivers know what they’re doing the next day, and can plan their routes and day. They also track all the flights themselves alongside the operations team.”

Capstar’s operation in New York offers the same pristine service, with all the drivers having served in the US Armed Forces. There are hubs in Washington, Chicago, Florida and the West Coast.

Clients can pick from a range of top-end vehicles, including a Jaguar XJ, Mercedes V or Range Rover Vogue. Far more importantly, they will be able to sit back and relax with a driver fully attuned to their personal requirements.

Over the coming months, with the London season in full swing, Lord Bowmont will be able to catch up with many clients from the Gulf whom he has come to know well. “I have a number of personal friendships from the region, so I understand the unique requirements of these families,” he said. “Capstar provides their security and chauffeuring needs, and our recently launched lifestyle and concierge service ensures the level of service is unparalleled.”

Speaking about the special qualities of his staff, he added: “You can teach an individual their way around a city and put them in a very smart car, but what you can’t teach them is all those good old-fashioned service qualities they get taught in the army. That’s the real differentiator for us. If you want a hand-stitched service, you come to Capstar.”

He and his co-founder, fellow Guardsman Rob Bassett-Cross, were absolutely clear on their goals from the outset. “We set out to be a business. We didn’t want it to be another charity, but we wanted to do something with a strong altruistic element,” said Lord Bowmont.

“We want it to be a self-sustaining model that can compete against other commercial entities. Our operation also offers training in the form of chauffeur and security courses, and advanced driver courses.” Capstar has won Gold in two categories of Professional Driver Magazine’s Quality, Service and Innovation Awards.

Clients who travel with their own private security detail find an added advantage is that the Capstar driver has a thorough understanding of security protocols and works effortlessly with their team. On occasions, Lord Bowmont said, a client will employ two Capstar staff — one to act as driver and the other as security. So when the client steps out of the vehicle, the security can handle the transition with ease.

Lord Bowmont credits his parents with handing down long-cherished values and standards: “I’ve had an extraordinarily lucky upbringing. I know exactly what I want in terms of immaculate service at all levels. My parents have always demanded a good quality of service in everything they do. I think the family background is important in understanding what luxury really means. It’s about the highest levels of service, reliability and quality.”

