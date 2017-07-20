The ‘real thing’ that cabin crew would probably rather you did not do

There are a number of ways to get cabin crews’ backs up, but according to one anonymous air stewardess, Diet Coke provides the ultimate annoyance.

When flying, all fizzy drinks are harder to pour because the bubbles take longer to settle. But this is even worse with Diet Coke.

According to one blog – Mental Floss – staff can serve up to three other drinks in the time it takes to serve just one Diet Coke.

The process is so time consuming that some cabin crew say they will start pouring the frothy beverage and then go on to serve someone else while they wait for the drink to settle.

So next time you are flying, spare a thought for the cabin crew when ordering a drink and either suggest they leave the can (if they are allowed to), or simply choose something else.