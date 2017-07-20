  • Search form

German court orders Syrian Muslim woman to remove veil ‘or face prosecution’

Arab News
German Chancellor Angela Merkel previously supported a partial ban on the burqa, but stopped short of stopping them from being warn in any public places. (Reuters)

A German judge has ordered a Muslim woman to remove her headscarf while appearing in court, or face prosecution

The unnamed Syrian woman’s lawyer, Najat Abokal, told The Independent the order was made during divorce proceedings, by the judge who said “religiously motivated” clothing was banned.

In a letter the woman was told that she would face legal action if she failed to comply, but it also ordered her to appear in person to present her case against her husband.
Abokal told local press the judge was acting “unconstitutionally,” and added that she would contest the order.

Germany voted for a partial burqa ban in April in certain public sector roles.
But according to The Independent, the ban does not extend to participants in legal proceedings.
Chancellor Angela Merkel backed the ban in December, saying the full face veil was “not acceptable in Germany.”
However German lawmakers have stopped short of a full ban on the burqa in public, with ministers saying that such a ban would violate the country’s constitution.

