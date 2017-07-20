Bahri wins major accolade at prestigious India Maritime Awards 2017

Affirming its preeminent position in the maritime sector in Asia and the Middle East, Bahri, a global leader in transportation and logistics, has won the award for “Best Shipping Line of the Year – Breakbulk Operator” at the India Maritime Awards 2017, one of the most prestigious annual awards programs for India’s maritime industry.

The award ceremony was held recently at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai in the presence of a number of industry stalwarts from the maritime and logistics sectors. Captain Jiten Bhosale, Bahri’s country manager for India, received the award on behalf of the company.

“We are proud to have won such a coveted award against very strong competition,” said Ahmed Al-Ghaith, president of Bahri Logistics. “This accolade confirms we are on the right path to achieving our goals and strengthens our resolve to expand our presence in India, which is an important strategic market for Bahri.”

Matthew Luckhurst, vice president for liner services at Bahri Logistics, said: “The recognition bears testimony to Bahri’s commitment to the Indian market as well as the trust reposed in the company by our growing base of customers. We believe the Indian maritime sector has boundless potential for growth, and the country’s ongoing investments in upgrading its port and allied infrastructure are creating significant business opportunities that Bahri is keen to capitalize on.”

Bahri recently opened a new office in Mumbai as part of efforts to consolidate its presence in the fast-growing Indian maritime industry. Bahri India works with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Tata, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Atlas Copco, and JCB for moving cargo exports out of India. Bahri also works with its partner Höegh Autoliners for shipment of Volkswagen units to Veracruz, Mexico.

Held every year, the India Maritime Awards is organized by Daily Shipping Times, the oldest and most widely read shipping newspaper in India.

Affirming its preeminent position in the maritime sector in Asia and the Middle East, Bahri, a global leader in transportation and logistics, has won the award for “Best Shipping Line of the Year – Breakbulk Operator” at the India Maritime Awards 2017, one of the most prestigious annual awards programs for India’s maritime industry.

The award ceremony was held recently at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai in the presence of a number of industry stalwarts from the maritime and logistics sectors. Captain Jiten Bhosale, Bahri’s country manager for India, received the award on behalf of the company.

“We are proud to have won such a coveted award against very strong competition,” said Ahmed Al-Ghaith, president of Bahri Logistics. “This accolade confirms we are on the right path to achieving our goals and strengthens our resolve to expand our presence in India, which is an important strategic market for Bahri.”

Matthew Luckhurst, vice president for liner services at Bahri Logistics, said: “The recognition bears testimony to Bahri’s commitment to the Indian market as well as the trust reposed in the company by our growing base of customers. We believe the Indian maritime sector has boundless potential for growth, and the country’s ongoing investments in upgrading its port and allied infrastructure are creating significant business opportunities that Bahri is keen to capitalize on.”

Bahri recently opened a new office in Mumbai as part of efforts to consolidate its presence in the fast-growing Indian maritime industry. Bahri India works with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Tata, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Atlas Copco, and JCB for moving cargo exports out of India. Bahri also works with its partner Höegh Autoliners for shipment of Volkswagen units to Veracruz, Mexico.

Held every year, the India Maritime Awards is organized by Daily Shipping Times, the oldest and most widely read shipping newspaper in India.