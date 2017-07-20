  • Search form

Corporate News

Emirates opens new lounge at Boston’s Logan International Airport

ARAB NEWS
Emirates opened its 41st dedicated lounge located at Boston Logan International Airport.
Emirates has announced the opening of its 41st dedicated lounge located at Boston Logan International Airport. The lounge, which marked a soft opening in April, is now open to Emirates first class and business class customers as well as platinum and gold members of Skywards, the airline’s frequent flyer program.
The Emirates Lounge at Boston Logan International Airport represents a $6.7 million investment. It is a dedicated space for passengers to relax, unwind, catch up on work and enjoy award-winning service and cuisine.
The interior design and décor in the Emirates Lounge is built around a contemporary and fresh design. Located on the upper level of Terminal E, the lounge will overlook gate E— 11. The new Emirates Lounge will offer seating for up to 123 customers covering an area of 7,481-square-feet. The lounge will provide premium passengers with facilities that include a view of airport activity, LED TVs, leather armchairs, a choice of formal and relaxed seating, bespoke artwork, and a prayer room. A range of luxury spa products will also be available in the lounge from award-winning Irish brand VOYA. This skincare line includes hair and body wash, conditioner, hand cream and hand wash.
The lounge features a dining area with an extensive menu of complimentary hot and cold gourmet buffet, including local and international dishes.
While in the lounge, customers can enjoy shower facilities, a fully-equipped business center with touchscreen workstations along with complimentary wi-fi service.
“Emirates’ lounges are an integral part of Emirates’ product and service offerings for our premium and loyal customers,” said Mohammed H. Mattar, Emirates’ divisional senior vice president airport services. “This is Emirates’ fourth dedicated airport lounge in the US and a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to serving passengers traveling through our US gateways. Boston becomes our 41st dedicated lounge worldwide and we will continue to invest in upgrading this product to ensure our customers have an enjoyable journey from beginning to end.”
MOST POPULAR