UBM signs major business accord with ASSA ABLOY

The Kingdom’s Universal Building Materials Merchants Co. Ltd. (UBM) recently signed a ‘Strategic Alliance Agreement’ with ASSA ABLOY Security Solutions Middle East (ASSA ABLOY), a leading manufacturer of door opening solutions across the globe. The move will help the two companies to join forces, that will go a long way in serving the construction sector.

The agreement was signed by Raghunath Sadasivam, chairman of UBM’s advisory board and ASSA ABLOY CEO Nassim Abu Yousef at UBM’s head office in the presence of UBM’s finance head Farakh Farid and ASSA ABLOY’s country manager Basheer M. Al-Jabasini.

Raghunath said that “this new relationship positions the two companies for significant growth in the Kingdom’s construction industry. UBM is excited to be associated with ASSA ABLOY, an industry leader that emphasizes innovation, quality, and a sustainable approach to business.”

“We see history in the making,” he said, referring to the signing of the accord between the two organizations, adding that the agreement will benefit the construction sector and will give added focus on the sale of innovative and technology-based products.

In his speech, ASSA ABLOY’s CEO Nassim termed the agreement as a perfect association between the two business entities, which will boost collaboration and growth. He said that in the Middle East, ASSA ABLOY with its manufacturing facilities in the UAE and in Egypt, is currently on an expansion course with “new acquisitions happening soon.” He said he is confident of the growth of the Gulf market, especially in KSA where several projects are underway, or are to be announced.

He pointed out that ASSA ABLOY is the world leader in total door opening solutions with presence in over 70 countries and has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with around 47,000 employees and sales of more than $8 billion.

