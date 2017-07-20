Radiohead defies boycott calls for Tel Aviv concert

TEL AVIV: Radiohead defied calls to boycott Israel over its occupation of Palestinian territory and played for tens of thousands in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The band made no reference to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the rock group made its way through a more than two-hour set at the Park Hayarkon outdoor venue with some 47,000 in attendance.

Singer Yorke commented only once on the controversy, saying before launching into the band’s final song, “Karma Police:” “A lot of stuff has been said about this, but in the end we played some music.”

But those advocating a boycott accused Radiohead of having a double-standard.

Luke Jojee Wielgosz wrote on Facebook: “Radiohead shame on you. Thom Yorke you don’t get to play there and then simply claim that you don’t support the government. If you don’t support those criminals then don’t play there.”

A boycott campaign over Israel’s five-decade occupation of Palestinian territory has been under way for years, but Radiohead’s concert received particular attention due to the British band’s reputation for political activism.

Prominent artists including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and director Ken Loach called on Radiohead to cancel its show, as did Palestinian activists.

“Radiohead need to decide if they stand with the oppressed or with the oppressor,” Loach wrote in an opinion piece in Britain’s Independent. “The choice is simple.”

The movement that was behind calls for Radiohead to cancel is known as BDS — Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions — and says it is inspired by the campaign that targeted South Africa’s apartheid regime.

It is seeking an end to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and activists say bands such as Radiohead essentially cross a picket line when they play in Israel.

A number of politically active musicians have called off shows in Israel, including Lauryn Hill and Elvis Costello.

