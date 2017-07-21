  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Red Crescent launches English Twitter account

ARAB NEWS |
Red Crescent ambulance teams deployed to serve at the Souk Okaz festival in Taif are shown in this photos posted on the Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s Twitter account on July 16. (Twitter)
JEDDAH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has launched its English-language Twitter account @mediasrcaEn.
The account aims to promote communication between the body and institutions worldwide, and to post its most important news and latest updates.
The account will also inform English-speakers how to deal with emergencies. It will be backed by awareness bulletins about how to deal with medical conditions and injuries until emergency teams arrive.
Ahmad bin Rayan Barayan, general supervisor of public relations and media, said the step comes under the directives of SRCA President Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Qasem.
