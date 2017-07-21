New Souq Okaz tent to provide skills training for young Saudis

JEDDAH: The youth tent at the 11th Souq Okaz festival aims to teach children various skills, including reciting poetry, commerce and oration.

Supervisor Mohammed Azzam said the tent is a new addition to the souq, and is targeted at children aged 6-15 years.

Children in the tent listen to stories, participate in sculpting or writing, and watch plays.

Azzam said each section of the tent has been allocated a specific activity. Children can learn how to become future merchants via an introduction to commerce.

Azzam said kids need to be educated in these skills, and expressed hope that the tent will continue in the coming years.

He said the tent has received a great response.

Azzam thanked the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) for its efforts to add new things to Souq Okaz.

He said he expects more than 1,000 child visitors daily.

US consul general visits Souq Okaz

US Consul General Matthias Mitman visited the pavilion of the King Abdul Aziz Complex for the Kaaba’s Kiswah (cloth) at Souq Okaz.

He was received by the director of the complex, Mohammed Bajouda.

The Kiswa factory is participating in Souq Okaz this year via an exhibition that illustrates the history of the cloth’s development to the present day, and the historical and religious importance of the Kaaba.

Mitman praised Saudi government efforts in the service of the Two Holy Mosques.

Jordanian Consul General Ghalib Aldhmoor and Indonesian Consul General Mohammed Sharifaldeen also visited the pavilion of the Ministry of National Guard in Souq Okaz.

They toured the pavilion and praised its participation.

SCTH launches handicrafts company

The SCTH has launched a handicrafts company to help promote artisans’ products in the Kingdom and internationally.

The Saudi Handicraft Co. (SHC) will help encourage artistic professionals and expand the handicrafts sector in the Kingdom, the SCTH media department said Tuesday. The venture is aimed at addressing weaknesses in the marketing of handicrafts in the Kingdom, which currently relies mostly on personal efforts, the SCTH said.

The SHC was formed in response to the aim — as set out in the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020 — to develop and market Saudi handicraft products locally and internationally.

Faisal Khamis, director of the SHC, said that the company, which was funded with SR220 million ($58.7 million), aims to preserve the Kingdom’s national heritage, enhance artisans’ skills and incomes, and expand the Saudi’s handicrafts market.

The company will support traditional artisans by providing them with raw materials and tools in addition to offering training and quality assurance programs.