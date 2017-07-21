Qassim governor calls for greater effort to fight diabetes, cites high obesity rate among Saudis

RIYADH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal has called on members of the local diabetes society in Buraidah to redouble efforts to boost health awareness.

He also cited the need for community participation involving social, psychological and physical support, as well as scientific and charitable activities for the benefit of the community. Dr. Khalid Al-Ajaji, an expert on diabetes, has expressed concern over the high rates of diabetes in the Kingdom. He said that a local study found that 70 percent of Saudis are overweight.

The Lancet has placed the Kingdom third in the world, after Malta and Swaziland, in terms of obesity and inactivity, triggering warnings from Saudi experts.

Prince Faisal, the honorary president of Buraidah’s diabetes society, emphasized the need for action by concerned authorities and related agencies to fight diabetes. He reviewed the accomplishments of the society as well as the services it provides to patients and needy people suffering from diabetes.

The Qassim governor took time to praise the collective work and community services performed by the society and related agencies.