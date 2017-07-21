  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

227 violations of Saudi work ban under sun detected

ARAB NEWS
Workers are seen an an oil field in Khurais in this file photo. Employers in Saudi Arabia are prohibited from making their employees work under the sun from noon until 3 p.m. as a humanitarian gesture to workers. The ban, which is enforced every year, took effect on June 15 and ends on Sept. 15 this year. (SPA file photo)

RIYADH: Field inspectors of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development have detected 227 violations nationwide of the midday ban on working directly under the sun, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The ministry has prohibited laborers from working under the sun from noon until 3 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 15.
The Riyadh region registered the highest number of work-ban violations, followed by the Eastern Province, ministry spokesman Khalid Aba Al-Khail said.
The ministry will follow up implementation of the ban throughout the three-month period via field visits and reports to ensure workers’ safety, he added.
Aba Al-Khail called on citizens to report complaints or violations to the ministry via the call center on 19911 or through the “together to detect violators” app on smartphones.

