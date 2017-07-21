All pilgrims from Qatar welcome: Saudi Haj Ministry

JEDDAH: Despite the ongoing Gulf crisis, the Kingdom welcomes all those from Qatar who wish to perform Haj and Umrah, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah said.

The ministry added that they can perform pilgrimages at any time, despite the Anti-Terror Quartet (ATQ) — of which Saudi Arabia is a part — severing ties with Doha over allegations of supporting terrorism.

For Umrah, Qataris can fly to Saudi Arabia with any carrier except Qatar Airways, the ministry said.

Qataris and expatriates with Qatari residency visas who have Haj permits from the Saudi ministry and from relevant bodies in Qatar can enter the Kingdom via air carriers chosen by Doha and approved by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA).

They should enter only through King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Airport in Madinah during the current Haj season, the ministry said.

The total number of visas for Umrah pilgrims this year reached a record 6.75 million, the ministry added.