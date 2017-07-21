Air traffic movements in Dubai and Northern Emirates up in June

DUBAI: Air traffic movements for June in Dubai and the Northern Emirates’ airspace reached 41,589, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) said.

According to the figures released by DANS, air traffic movements registered at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) during the month totaled 31,243, with 15,491 movements in arrivals and 15,515 in departures.

The daily average during the month was 1,041 movements and 237 helicopter movements, it said.

Dubai’s second-largest airport, the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), meanwhile registered a total of 2,665 movements, including 921 for arrivals and 933 for departures.

DANS reported a daily average of 73 movements at DWC, as well as 323 helicopter movements for the month.

DANS is the air navigation services provider for Dubai and Northern Emirates. It also provides air navigation services for airport authorities and numerous prestigious airlines, such as Dubai Airports and private airports in the UAE.