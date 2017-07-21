  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 29 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Air traffic movements in Dubai and Northern Emirates up in June

ARAB NEWS |
Passenger traffic across Dubai’s two international airports is expected to reach just over 90 million. Above, Dubai International Airport. (AFP)

DUBAI: Air traffic movements for June in Dubai and the Northern Emirates’ airspace reached 41,589, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) said.
According to the figures released by DANS, air traffic movements registered at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) during the month totaled 31,243, with 15,491 movements in arrivals and 15,515 in departures.
The daily average during the month was 1,041 movements and 237 helicopter movements, it said.
Dubai’s second-largest airport, the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), meanwhile registered a total of 2,665 movements, including 921 for arrivals and 933 for departures.
DANS reported a daily average of 73 movements at DWC, as well as 323 helicopter movements for the month.
DANS is the air navigation services provider for Dubai and Northern Emirates. It also provides air navigation services for airport authorities and numerous prestigious airlines, such as Dubai Airports and private airports in the UAE.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Air traffic movements for June in Dubai and the Northern Emirates’ airspace reached 41,589, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) said.
According to the figures released by DANS, air traffic movements registered at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) during the month totaled 31,243, with 15,491 movements in arrivals and 15,515 in departures.
The daily average during the month was 1,041 movements and 237 helicopter movements, it said.
Dubai’s second-largest airport, the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), meanwhile registered a total of 2,665 movements, including 921 for arrivals and 933 for departures.
DANS reported a daily average of 73 movements at DWC, as well as 323 helicopter movements for the month.
DANS is the air navigation services provider for Dubai and Northern Emirates. It also provides air navigation services for airport authorities and numerous prestigious airlines, such as Dubai Airports and private airports in the UAE.

Tags: aviation Dubai

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Air traffic movements in Dubai and Northern Emirates up in June

DUBAI: Air traffic movements for June in Dubai and the Northern Emirates’ airspace reached 41,...

UAE advertised job vacancies down 38% in second quarter

DUBAI: Advertised job vacancies in the UAE fell during the second quarter compared with the same...

Air traffic movements in Dubai and Northern Emirates up in June
UBM signs major business accord with ASSA ABLOY
Retail tourism, a confident investment in Kingdom
Cisco unveils network of the future that can learn, adapt and evolve
Emirates opens new lounge at Boston’s Logan International Airport
Bahri wins major accolade at prestigious India Maritime Awards 2017
Latest News
Air traffic movements in Dubai and Northern Emirates up in June
Explosion hits food shop in China, killing 2, injuring 55
67 views
Quake damages buildings on Greek island; 2 killed, 120 hurt
332 views
CIA director: Moscow loves to ‘stick it to America’
110 views
Even with Trump warning, Mueller likely to probe finances
102 views
Police fire tear gas to halt Morocco ‘million-man march’
207 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR