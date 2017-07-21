  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 43 min 1 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Egypt’s state-run media says attack kills 1 policeman

AP |
FILE - Egyptian police. (AP)
CAIRO: Egypt’s state-run news agency says gunmen have attacked a three-car police convoy on the main Cairo-to-Fayoum road killing one policeman and injuring three others.
MENA quoted an Interior Ministry statement late Thursday as saying the gunmen fired at the last car from plantation land alongside the road.
Fayoum, an oasis province southwest of Cairo, is considered by security authorities as a traditional stronghold of the Islamic Brotherhood.
Insurgents have carried out a number of attacks in Egypt since the 2013 military ouster of an elected Islamist president. The violence has been concentrated in the northern Sinai Peninsula, but there have also been several attacks on the mainland, including the capital.
The attack came one day after the US urged Americans to consider the risks of travel to Egypt.
CAIRO: Egypt’s state-run news agency says gunmen have attacked a three-car police convoy on the main Cairo-to-Fayoum road killing one policeman and injuring three others.
MENA quoted an Interior Ministry statement late Thursday as saying the gunmen fired at the last car from plantation land alongside the road.
Fayoum, an oasis province southwest of Cairo, is considered by security authorities as a traditional stronghold of the Islamic Brotherhood.
Insurgents have carried out a number of attacks in Egypt since the 2013 military ouster of an elected Islamist president. The violence has been concentrated in the northern Sinai Peninsula, but there have also been several attacks on the mainland, including the capital.
The attack came one day after the US urged Americans to consider the risks of travel to Egypt.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Egypt’s state-run media says attack kills 1 policeman

CAIRO: Egypt’s state-run news agency says gunmen have attacked a three-car police convoy on the...

Israel bars men under 50 from Jerusalem Old City prayers

JERUSALEM: Israeli police said they were barring men under 50 from entering Jerusalem’s Old City...

Egypt’s state-run media says attack kills 1 policeman
Israel bars men under 50 from Jerusalem Old City prayers
Lebanon’s Hezbollah launches Syria border operation
Turkish center says quake caused small ‘tsunami’
Police fire tear gas to halt Morocco ‘million-man march’
AIDS deaths in MENA region on the rise, UN report finds
Latest News
Kuchar happy to put feet up and watch rivals scrap
14 views
Arab News Caption Competition
11 views
Muslim woman suing British school over alleged veil ban
37 views
Bennington’s death mirrors that of close friend Cornell
22 views
Justin Bieber banned from Beijing for ‘bad behavior’
73 views
British council shuts down 5-year-old’s lemonade stall
216 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR