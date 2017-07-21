  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 15 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

Offbeat

Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns

AP |
Teens taunting a drowning man in Bracco Pond in Cocoa. (Photo courtesy: screen grab)
COCOA, Florida: Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week.
Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 12. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old’s drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney’s office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today . The teens can be heard laughing at Dunn, telling him he’s going die and they weren’t going to help him.
Police identified and interviewed the five teens involved. Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe calls their actions “utterly inhumane and cruel,” but says criminal charges won’t be filed because state law doesn’t require people give or call for help when someone’s in distress.
COCOA, Florida: Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week.
Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 12. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old’s drowning on video. The video was released by the state attorney’s office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today . The teens can be heard laughing at Dunn, telling him he’s going die and they weren’t going to help him.
Police identified and interviewed the five teens involved. Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe calls their actions “utterly inhumane and cruel,” but says criminal charges won’t be filed because state law doesn’t require people give or call for help when someone’s in distress.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Muslim woman suing British school over alleged veil ban

DUBAI: A Muslim woman is suing a top London school amid claims she cannot wear her veil on its...

Bennington’s death mirrors that of close friend Cornell

NEW YORK: The death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington came as a surprise to the world when...

Muslim woman suing British school over alleged veil ban
Bennington’s death mirrors that of close friend Cornell
Justin Bieber banned from Beijing for ‘bad behavior’
British council shuts down 5-year-old’s lemonade stall
Police: Video shows teens watching, laughing as man drowns
Syrian barber creates portraits on canvas — clients’ heads
Latest News
3 Palestinians dead as clashes erupt over Jerusalem holy site
6 views
Ongoing
Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
10 views
Kuchar happy to put feet up and watch rivals scrap
23 views
Arab News Caption Competition
16 views
Muslim woman suing British school over alleged veil ban
46 views
Bennington’s death mirrors that of close friend Cornell
26 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR