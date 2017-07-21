  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 min 51 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Dubai apartment prices increase in the second quarter

ARAB NEWS |
Downtown Dubai office prices posted a 22.3 percent annual rise. (AFP)

DUBAI: Two thirds of Dubai apartments saw quarterly increases in prices while villas registered the most declines during the second quarter, consultancy ValuStrat said.
ValuStrat said that since reporting early indications of a recovery 15 months ago, the prices for the following locations have appreciated: International City (13.2 percent); Downtown Dubai excluding Burj Khalifa (9.8 percent); Motor City (12.3 percent) and Discovery Gardens (10.1 percent).
Those with the capital declines meanwhile were Dubai Marina (-5.7 percent); Jumeirah Lake Towers (-9.6 percent); Dubai Sports City (-7 percent); Al Furjan villas (-5.7 percent) and Jumeirah Islands (-5.7 percent).
Average capital values for office spaces meanwhile remained relatively stable, although spaces in Downtown Dubai posted a 22.3 percent annual rise while those Business Bay dipped 14.3 percent.
ValuStrat said the median transacted price for ready apartments during the second quarter was Dh11,733 per square meter, 7 percent higher compared with the same period last year, while the price for villas went down by 1 percent to Dh11,926 per square meter.
ValuStrat also said that 64 percent of all residential transactions during the second quarter were off plan, mostly in locations such as Jumeirah Village, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence and Downtown Dubai.
“Significant sales of off plan properties in established locations, particularly those with competitive payment plans, resulted in slowing price growth and transaction numbers of ready properties,” ValuStrat noted in its report.
Around 28 percent of the projected 25,000 units for this year have been completed as of June, with 70 of these completions concentrated in three areas: Dubailand, International City and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Two thirds of Dubai apartments saw quarterly increases in prices while villas registered the most declines during the second quarter, consultancy ValuStrat said.
ValuStrat said that since reporting early indications of a recovery 15 months ago, the prices for the following locations have appreciated: International City (13.2 percent); Downtown Dubai excluding Burj Khalifa (9.8 percent); Motor City (12.3 percent) and Discovery Gardens (10.1 percent).
Those with the capital declines meanwhile were Dubai Marina (-5.7 percent); Jumeirah Lake Towers (-9.6 percent); Dubai Sports City (-7 percent); Al Furjan villas (-5.7 percent) and Jumeirah Islands (-5.7 percent).
Average capital values for office spaces meanwhile remained relatively stable, although spaces in Downtown Dubai posted a 22.3 percent annual rise while those Business Bay dipped 14.3 percent.
ValuStrat said the median transacted price for ready apartments during the second quarter was Dh11,733 per square meter, 7 percent higher compared with the same period last year, while the price for villas went down by 1 percent to Dh11,926 per square meter.
ValuStrat also said that 64 percent of all residential transactions during the second quarter were off plan, mostly in locations such as Jumeirah Village, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence and Downtown Dubai.
“Significant sales of off plan properties in established locations, particularly those with competitive payment plans, resulted in slowing price growth and transaction numbers of ready properties,” ValuStrat noted in its report.
Around 28 percent of the projected 25,000 units for this year have been completed as of June, with 70 of these completions concentrated in three areas: Dubailand, International City and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Dubai apartment prices increase in the second quarter

DUBAI: Two thirds of Dubai apartments saw quarterly increases in prices while villas registered...

Turkey minister says German investments fully guaranteed, denies targeting firms

ANKARA: Turkey’s economy minister said German investments in Turkey were fully guaranteed by both...

Dubai apartment prices increase in the second quarter
Turkey minister says German investments fully guaranteed, denies targeting firms
Riyadh retailers upbeat despite softer property market: JLL report
Air traffic movements in Dubai and Northern Emirates up in June
UBM signs major business accord with ASSA ABLOY
Retail tourism, a confident investment in Kingdom
Latest News
3 Palestinians dead as clashes erupt over Jerusalem holy site
8 views
Ongoing
Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
23 views
Kuchar happy to put feet up and watch rivals scrap
25 views
Arab News Caption Competition
17 views
Muslim woman suing British school over alleged veil ban
48 views
Bennington’s death mirrors that of close friend Cornell
27 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR