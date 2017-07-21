  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 2 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Daesh putting up stiff resistance in Raqqa: US official

AP |
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters in the eastern side of Raqqa, Syria. (Hawar News Agency via AP)
KOBANI, Syria: Advances against Daesh in its stronghold in the Syrian city of Raqqa have slowed down amid stiff resistance from the militants, said the spokesman for the US-led coalition fighting the group.
US Army Col. Ryan Dillon estimates there are around 2,000 IS militants in the northern city, saying they are using civilians and children as human shields.
“We know this is not going to be an easy fight,” Dillon told The Associated Press in a phone interview on Thursday night.
The US has partnered with the Kurdish-dominated coalition fighting force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in its fight against Daesh in Syria. In the seven weeks since they launched their offensive for Raqqa, they have encircled the militants and breached the heavily fortified Old City, gaining a foothold inside.
Dillon said the Kurdish-led forces are still making steady advances, but acknowledged a slower pace than the first two weeks of the operation, which saw quick and immediate progress. He said the distance between the SDF forces on the eastern side of the city and on the western fronts is now just under 2 kilometers.
Dillon said Daesh militants are using many of the same tactics employed in the Iraqi city of Mosul, including the use of tunnel networks, vehicle-borne IEDs, drones.
But he said in Raqqa, more than in Mosul, the militant group relies more on using civilians, sometimes children, to prevent coalition forces from striking specific areas in the city.
“We know that it is not going to be an overnight success but the coalition and the SDF will continue to push forward and will be victorious,” he said.
Dillon also said the coalition is concerned about Turkish shelling and threats to launch a cross-border operation into Afrin, a Kurdish-controlled enclave in western Syria near the border with Turkey, saying the SDF should remain focused on defeating Daesh in Raqqa.
He said, however, that the Raqqa campaign has so far not been affected.
“As far as we know the same amount of forces that were dedicated to defeating Daesh in Raqqa from the beginning has sustained and has stayed the same,” he said.
KOBANI, Syria: Advances against Daesh in its stronghold in the Syrian city of Raqqa have slowed down amid stiff resistance from the militants, said the spokesman for the US-led coalition fighting the group.
US Army Col. Ryan Dillon estimates there are around 2,000 IS militants in the northern city, saying they are using civilians and children as human shields.
“We know this is not going to be an easy fight,” Dillon told The Associated Press in a phone interview on Thursday night.
The US has partnered with the Kurdish-dominated coalition fighting force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in its fight against Daesh in Syria. In the seven weeks since they launched their offensive for Raqqa, they have encircled the militants and breached the heavily fortified Old City, gaining a foothold inside.
Dillon said the Kurdish-led forces are still making steady advances, but acknowledged a slower pace than the first two weeks of the operation, which saw quick and immediate progress. He said the distance between the SDF forces on the eastern side of the city and on the western fronts is now just under 2 kilometers.
Dillon said Daesh militants are using many of the same tactics employed in the Iraqi city of Mosul, including the use of tunnel networks, vehicle-borne IEDs, drones.
But he said in Raqqa, more than in Mosul, the militant group relies more on using civilians, sometimes children, to prevent coalition forces from striking specific areas in the city.
“We know that it is not going to be an overnight success but the coalition and the SDF will continue to push forward and will be victorious,” he said.
Dillon also said the coalition is concerned about Turkish shelling and threats to launch a cross-border operation into Afrin, a Kurdish-controlled enclave in western Syria near the border with Turkey, saying the SDF should remain focused on defeating Daesh in Raqqa.
He said, however, that the Raqqa campaign has so far not been affected.
“As far as we know the same amount of forces that were dedicated to defeating Daesh in Raqqa from the beginning has sustained and has stayed the same,” he said.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Yemen cholera to spread with rains; Oxfam sees 600,000 cases

GENEVA: Yemen’s cholera outbreak is far from being controlled and may be further exacerbated by the...

Egypt club reopens after racy performance controversy

CAIRO: A popular club on Egypt’s North Coast is reopening days after it was briefly shut down for...

Yemen cholera to spread with rains; Oxfam sees 600,000 cases
Egypt club reopens after racy performance controversy
UAE welcomes Qatari decision to amend anti-terrorism law
Syrian refugees in Lebanon face growing hatred
A day in Jerusalem’s Old City
Clashes erupt after Israel restricts prayers at holy site
Latest News
3 wanted terrorists killed in Qatif shootout; remaining fugitives told to surrender
2307 views
Boasson Hagen wins Tour 19th stage; Froome closes on title
12 views
Mexico, Jamaica into Gold Cup semifinals
15 views
Nastase banned over Fed Cup tirade
9 views
Pirates beat Brewers 4-2 for 4-game sweep
10 views
Yemen cholera to spread with rains; Oxfam sees 600,000 cases
49 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR