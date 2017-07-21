  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Middle-East
  • Pentagon chief says he thinks Daesh leader Baghdadi is alive

Middle-East

Pentagon chief says he thinks Daesh leader Baghdadi is alive

AFP |
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Friday that he believes Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is still alive, following various claims he was dead.
“I think Baghdadi’s alive... and I’ll believe otherwise when we know we’ve killed him,” Mattis told Pentagon reporters. “We are going after him but we assume he is alive.”
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a longtime conflict monitor, last week said it had heard from senior Daesh leaders in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province that Baghdadi was dead.
WASHINGTON: Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Friday that he believes Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is still alive, following various claims he was dead.
“I think Baghdadi’s alive... and I’ll believe otherwise when we know we’ve killed him,” Mattis told Pentagon reporters. “We are going after him but we assume he is alive.”
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a longtime conflict monitor, last week said it had heard from senior Daesh leaders in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province that Baghdadi was dead.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Pentagon chief says he thinks Daesh leader Baghdadi is alive

WASHINGTON: Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Friday that he believes Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi...

Mosul’s Christians face dilemma after Daesh

ARBIL: The militants may have been ousted from their Iraqi hometown of Mosul but many Christians...

Pentagon chief says he thinks Daesh leader Baghdadi is alive
Mosul’s Christians face dilemma after Daesh
Daesh putting up stiff resistance in Raqqa: US official
3 Palestinians dead as clashes erupt over Jerusalem holy site
Egypt’s state-run media says attack kills 1 policeman
Israel bars men under 50 from Jerusalem Old City prayers
Latest News
Pentagon chief says he thinks Daesh leader Baghdadi is alive
Namibia genocide victims battle for compensation
4 views
US urges more German spending to ease military transit
11 views
Poland defies EU, set to back judicial overhaul
16 views
UK could accept EU immigration in Brexit transition
17 views
2 killed in Venezuela national strike against Maduro’s rule
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR